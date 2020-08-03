Federal officials are assessing public interest in forming and participating in an advisory board that would address issues related to a restoration plan for a portion of the Cherokee Wildlife Management Area.
The plan was developed as part of a remedial investigation and feasibility study of the site, which is among hundreds of formerly used defense sites identified for cleanup by the Defense Environmental Restoration Program. The site was used previously by the Department of the Army for target practice, and data compiled as part of the program show a risk of unexploded ordnance exists in the area.
Project Manager Roland Clubb of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Southwest Remediation, Planning and Environmental Division described the site as a "high-impact area where they basically shot their mortars and things like that." An investigation of the area in 2010, he said, "found very few unexploded ordnance."
"We used magnetometers, metal detectors and sometimes electromagnetic surveys to see if we can find some things that are on the ground," Clubb said of the earlier assessment of the site located about 19 miles southeast of Muskogee. "Over that 31,000 acres we only found five, so that's really a low density."
Data compiled as part of ProPublica's "Bombs in Our Backyard" series, show the site — formerly a part of Camp Gruber that is located in Cherokee County — show the estimated cost of the cleanup and restoration project in 2015 was $23.2 million. The data, gleaned from the Pentagon's DERP database and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, show about $3.15 million had been spent on the site, which was classified as "high risk" for purposes of prioritizing cleanup.
Clubb said the restoration plan initially was going to be rolled out in 2013. That schedule was delayed, he said, when the Oklahoma National Guard expressed interest in reactivating the area for military use.
"We put it aside for a while and let Army Headquarters and the National Guard work that out," Clubb said. "It turns out they didn't end up using it, so we'll be putting it back out there for public comment because the decision documents weren't finalized."
Before that happens sometime next year, Clubb said stakeholders have an opportunity between now and mid-August to weigh in on the formation of a restoration advisory board. Members of the board would participate in meetings to discuss environmental restoration issues related to the remedial investigation and feasibility study.
Input from board participation and public comments would be considered for inclusion in the plan. Clubb said if there appears to be no interest among local stakeholders the process will move forward, a plan will be published and a period open for public comments.
Participation is voluntary but does require time. Meetings can last from two to four hours, and participants are expected to review documents within designated time frames.
Those who may be interested in participating should contact Kristine Saboda, FUDS Account Manager, 819 Taylor St., Suite 3A12, Fort Worth Texas, 76102. Saboda also may be contacted by calling (817) 600-3609 or sending a message by email to kristine.l.saboda@usace.army.mil.
