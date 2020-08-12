Community members who make up a grassroots organization seeking to protect the "rural way of life" enjoyed by generations from an "assault by out-of-state corporate interests" hope to "squeeze some facts" in during an interim legislative study.
Pam Kingfisher, a co-founder of Green Country Guardians, sent a letter to House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and other lawmakers requesting an interim study about the poultry industry's impact on northeastern Oklahoma. Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, agreed to sponsor the request, which was approved and added to this year's interim study conducted by the House Agriculture Committee.
The interim study of poultry management guidelines, scheduled from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Capitol, will address waste, ground water and property guidelines. Kingfisher said a Clean Country Guardians representative will get about seven minutes to speak during the two-hour meeting, which will be streamed online from the Oklahoma House of Representatives website — www.okhouse.gov/Video/Default.aspx.
"Grant Hall is going to provide a handout, and ... try to squeeze some facts in from our side," Kingfisher said about a member who has visited in the past with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee. "We want to at least let them know it's not all roses up here — don't roll your window down as you drive by."
Other scheduled speakers include representatives from Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Oklahoma Conservation Commission and Oklahoma Water Resources Board. They will speak about existing regulations, conservation programs and an ongoing aquifer study that eventually could determine the amount of water permitted for commercial use.
In the organization's letter requesting the study, Kingfisher cited the deteriorating "air, soil and water quality" experienced since 2017. That is when scores of new poultry barns began popping up across Delaware County and other parts of northeastern Oklahoma.
"Factory poultry farms contribute very little to our state’s economy, neither in the form of jobs nor taxes, but they take so much from our state," Kingfisher wrote in the letter requesting the study. "They take our valuable natural resources, they encroach upon our homes, they adversely affect our health, they negatively impact tourism, and they force our neighbors out by dramatically lowering the standard of living and quality of life."
Kingfisher said efforts the past couple of years to establish "modest setbacks" for new poultry barns — much larger today than in the past — from existing homes, schools, streams and rivers have fallen short of what is needed. Bills sponsored on behalf of organizations such as Green Country Guardians and Save the Illinois River Inc., she said, were "rejected without even so much as a hearing in the agricultural and rural development committees."
Kingfisher said it is important for lawmakers to hear the stories of residents who know firsthand about the impact of the poultry industry in northeastern Oklahoma. She said it was disappointing to learn that citizens "are essentially blocked" from participating but held out hope some headway would be made.
