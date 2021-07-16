Interim studies to examine teen suicide in state

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,
Green Country Behavioral Health Services professionals saw the demand for services mushroom at the Muskogee clinic during the past 16 months.
Chief Executive Officer Joy Sloan said about 25 individuals a week were requesting services at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Now the center is fielding requests from up to 90 individuals a day.
As COVID-19 overtook the nation, Americans adjusting to the pandemic began struggling with mental, emotional and suicidal thoughts. A demographic in particular jeopardy was teenage girls.
“I certainly think a population that struggled initially — and is still struggling — is teens,” Sloan said.
Legislative work is beginning to be done on the issue. Oklahoma State Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd plans to examine youth suicide in the state this summer during three interim studies.
One study will examine demographic and socio-economic factors linked to youth suicide; one will study how the state can better prepare for an influx of suicide-related hospitalizations; and another will examine policy options to reduce different causes of child death.
“Statistically speaking, we’re seeing a drastic rise in youth suicide rates in Oklahoma across all zip codes,” said Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “It’s imperative that we take a deep dive into the issues causing youth suicide, what programs are in place to combat it, and what we can do legislatively to improve outcomes in the future.”
These interim studies follow the passage of Senate Bill 21 in April, introduced by Floyd, which mandates suicide prevention training for school staff. At the start of the 2021-2022 school year, school districts will be required to train staff in suicide prevention.
The studies were assigned to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and now await scheduling by the committee chairman.
Passage and implementation of SB 21 follows a disruptive period that could cause great mental upheaval for the teenage population.
For teens, the disruption to daily routines can be upsetting. Mental health professionals say a lack of consistent face-to-face peer interaction can damage emotional health, and COVID-19 forced a degree of self-isolation.
“For teenage girls especially, it’s all social — it’s about your friends and where you’re going and what you’re doing — and suddenly that shuts down," Sloan said, noting the significant emotional toll that can take on teens. “There wasn’t like there wasn’t any way to slowly integrate into i; it was like today I’m this, and tomorrow my whole world changed.”
Center for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show the risk of suicide for young women has become increasingly more dangerous. Since the beginning of the pandemic, suspected suicide attempts among teenage girls increased 51% nationwide.
In February of 2019, about 650 emergency room visits were reported as suicide attempts by teen girls. In February 2021, that number surpassed 900.
While teen suicide is an issue of national importance, Sloan said it has become increasingly worrisome in Oklahoma. It is the second leading cause of death among those aged 10-34 in the state, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Public health data show Oklahoma children also score higher than peers in other states on a 10-question test that measures adverse childhood experiences. ACE scores are used by professionals to tally childhood abuse and neglect.
Sloan said ACE scores provide insight into many facets of a child’s development and growth, including cognitive, emotional and social selves.
“In Oklahoma, kids already have a lot of things working against them: We have high domestic violence rates, we have high trauma rates for kids,” Sloan said. “Those kids who are already experiencing those kinds of things before the pandemic … they’re trapped at home in that situation — I think that’s going to be a huge impact.”
While the teen suicide rate in Oklahoma represents a veritable mental health crisis, there is hope that Senator Floyd’s work will help the teen population in Oklahoma. Because of Floyd's legislative work, Sloan and the staff at Green Country Behavioral Health Services have begun training school staff for suicide prevention. Sloan said she's glad teachers now will have the tools to help their students most in need.
“Senator Floyd has always been a good friend to mental health,” said Sloan.
