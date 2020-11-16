Several hundred AT&T Internet customers are without access due to apparent damage to transmission lines or cable.
Muskogee Public Schools Chief Operating and Technology Officer Eric Wells said dozens of people called the district Monday morning to report connection problems. Muskogee and Hilldale public schools are doing virtual learning this week due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"We've had dozens of calls, but we know there are thousands affected in the city," Wells said about the outage.
Parents or students should call the school office and tell them they are part of the AT&T outage," Wells said. "The school will take it from there, and there will be no negative connotation on the student."
Wells said he had heard a transmission line between Tulsa and Muskogee had been cut along the Muskogee Turnpike.
Several parents responding to Facebook inquiries said an AT&T representative told them there had been damage to cables or a tower was down.
AT&T representatives have not responded to Muskogee Phoenix inquiries.
The AT&T website reports at least 200 outages each in the 74403, 74401 and 74434 zip codes.
MPS is not experiencing problems from its end because the district does not use AT&T, Wells said.
Several Fort Gibson parents said they also had connection problems.
Jennifer Carrie Lynn Thomas said her son goes to online college and has not been able to get online.
Edwyna Synar said her granddaughter has no internet. She said she called the 7th & 8th Grade Center and they agreed not to mark her absent.
Charlotte Savage reported problems from Eufaula.
Stephanie Bates-Peters said "in Stigler, we are out as well since Saturday."
