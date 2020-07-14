Investigation reveals misuse

A municipal employee’s misuse of city equipment to aid an off-the-books investigation of a city councilor prompted a demotion, pay cut and a stern warning to others who might be tempted to engage in similar tactics.
An independent investigation found Dan Hurd’s efforts to prove Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann lived outside the district he represents appeared to have been retaliatory. According to City Attorney Roy Tucker’s summary of a 15-page confidential report, Hurd told a sheriff’s deputy that Vann had “stepped on my toes too many times, so I’m going to prove he lives outside of his ward and get him removed, legally.”
Hurd, who was working as assistant director of planning when he conducted the investigation, deposited three empty envelopes with the U.S. Postal Service for delivery by certified mail. The envelopes identified Vann as the intended recipient, but they were addressed to the home of Vann’s fiancee.
Vann, an outspoken critic and advocate for tighter security at City Hall, said he considered the envelopes “threatening and harassment.” He filed a police report after he learned the empty envelopes had been addressed and mailed to the home of his fiancee, who signed for them and accepted delivery.
Hurd, who works now as development services supervisor, said in May a person “invested in ... a different program” had motivated his efforts. He declined to identify that person during an interview with Stephen Geries, a lawyer with the Oklahoma City-based firm Collins Zorn & Wagner who conducted the independent investigation.
Geries, according to the summary of his report prepared by Tucker, reviewed Hurd’s conduct for potential criminal liability for such things as “statutory trespass, stalking, and federal mail fraud.” Hurd’s conduct, Tucker said, “did not meet the elements required of any of these crimes.”
“It was Mr. Geries’ opinion that Hurd’s actions were not ‘expressive conduct’ and as such would unlikely be protected by the First Amendment or the Burk Tort,” Tucker states in the summary, referencing an exception to at-will employment laws that provide an exception when public policy interests are at play. “Mr. Geries did indicate, however, that it is not impossible that a court could find a correlation if action taken by the city against Mr. Hurd resulted in a lawsuit.”
Hurd, who saw his annual salary shrink from $72,900 to $61,859 as a result of the demotion, was unavailable for comment. Details about Hurd’s demotion and salary cut were gleaned from a document made available pursuant to state law.
City Manager Mike Miller described Hurd’s conduct as “not right ..., and not what we expect from our employees.” He said that “is not how employees are supposed to behave and not how they are going to behave while I am city manager.”
Vann expressed disappointment, saying it fell short of what he said the circumstances demand. He believes Hurd’s employment with the city should have been terminated and that Miller should have discussed the decision with him before it was finalized.
“Mr. Miller should have called me in and gone over this report with me in detail before he made his decision ... instead of calling me on the phone, but he didn’t,” Vann said. “That was like a slap in the face — that was wrong — Mr. Miller should have had the courtesy to talk to me in person about what he was going to do and why.”
Miller said discussing employee disciplinary matters with city councilors is something he typically would not do, so the idea to discuss Hurd’s demotion with Vann beforehand did not cross his mind. He said Vann had said nothing to indicate he expected such a discussion, but he regretted that expectation was not met.
“There are probably lots of lessons to be learned here, but the one I am passing on is the one I have mentioned,” Miller said. “City councilors are hard-working volunteers, and they need to be treated with a lot of respect for what they do for our city — there will be consequences if they are not.”
