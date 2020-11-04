Polly Irving could not contain her emotions after defeating incumbent Dianna Cope for Muskogee County clerk on Tuesday.
"I really do appreciate everybody's support," she said. "I'm so blessed with so many friends. They've always been there for me all through this.
"Being friendly was a key for me...putting myself out there."
Irving, a hairdresser by trade, defeated Cope capturing 13,364 votes, or 54%, to Cope's 11,381 votes, or 46%. After the mail-in and early votes were tabulated, Irving trailed by 1,000 votes.
Once the Election Day votes started coming in, Irving started to realize she was going to win.
"I didn't check any of the early numbers," she said. "I began to realize with about two precincts left that I was going to win."
In the race for District 2 McIntosh County Commissioner, Monty Grider took 1,651 votes, or 55.57% to defeat Cliff Shatswell Jr., who received 1,320 votes, or 44.43 percent.
Grider, a Republican, said he feels his victory was a victory for change.
"I'm not originally from McIntosh County, I'm not one of the good old boys," he said. "It was really tough, it was a hard campaign with the pandemic going. I did the best I could with my website and doing a lot of advertising.
"I did a direct mailing and I think that's what really put me over the top."
Grider also said he wants to get going as quickly as possible.
"Somebody told me they've been living here since 1984 and they've never seen a Republican commissioner down here," he said. "I'm going to get familiar with the other commissioners and see what they've tried to do in the past. I've already been in touch with the county assessor tonight and see where we are as far as finances go.
"Folks that I've talked to are concerned about the infrastructure, and they're concerned about the county roads in particular."
Unofficial results
MUSKOGEE COUNTY CLERK
Polly Irving (R) 13,364 54%
Dianna Cope, Inc. (D) 11,381 46%
• • •
MCINTOSH COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2
Monty Grider (R) 1,651 55.57%
Cliff Shatswell Jr. (D) 1,320 44.43%
