Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 3, 2020 @ 9:45 pm
Polly Irving leads Dianna Cope 53.38 percent to 46.62 percent, respectively, in the race for Muskogee County clerk, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
age 52 of Tahlequah, OK. Sequoyah HS Custodian. Died November 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Services November 7th, 2020 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation November 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Robert F. Newton, 81, Owner, Smokehouse Bob's BBQ, left us Thursday. Private Family Service. Visitation, Wednesday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
