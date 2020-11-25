Iski new DA in McIntosh, Okmulgee counties

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Carol Iski as district attorney for District 25, which includes Okmulgee and McIntosh counties.
"Carol Iski has spent her career making an impact within the criminal justice system in our state," said Gov. Stitt. "Iski is a proven prosecutor who has consistently advocated for justice on behalf of all Oklahomans, and I look forward to watching her continue to serve her community as district attorney."
Carol Iski has served as acting district attorney for District 25 since Governor Mary Fallin selected her in November 2018 to fill the empty seat caused by the passing of District Attorney Rob Barris.
Iski joined the DA’s Office in March 2009, first serving in McIntosh County and then moving to the Okmulgee office in January 2010 where she served as first assistant DA for eight years. Prior to this, Iski spent two years in private practice. Iski began her career in 1996 in Creek County where she served as an assistant DA for over 10 years. During her time in Creek County she worked in the child support division and the criminal division, where she tried a significant number of child abuse and sexual assault cases.
"I am honored to be appointed by Governor Stitt as District Attorney for Okmulgee and McIntosh counties," Iski said. "I understand the importance of the position and the hard work necessary to represent the citizens of these two counties and am committed to maintaining the integrity of this office. I am deeply humbled by this appointment and very excited by this opportunity to serve."
A native of Okmulgee, Iski received a Bachelor of Arts from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Tulsa College of Law. She is married to her husband David, who is retired from the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, and is a mother of four children.
