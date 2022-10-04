It’s 'Coffee Time' at Fort Gibson Historic Site

On Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m., join the staff of Fort Gibson Historic Site as they present “Coffee Time.” This living history program all about coffee will follow the process of bringing the coffee beans from the tree to the mug. Visitors will learn what coffee varietals were available in the 19th century and see the equipment used to process and brew coffee at the fort.
In the history of this nation, there has been one item universally important to soldiers and civilians alike — the coffee bean. It has been used in medicines, ceremonies and foods as well as being the one thing many of us reach for at the start of our day.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. Other buildings open for touring are the commissary, bakehouse, magazine and barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students aged 5-18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the OHS with a membership card, enjoy free admission.
Information: (918) 478-4088.
