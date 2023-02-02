'It's Girl Scout Cookie Time'

At 15 years of age, Kimberly Berg already worked nine years in sales.
The Wagoner ninth-grader said she has been selling Girl Scout cookies since kindergarten.
"I have an older sister in Girl Scouts, so I always go to their cookie booth, as well," she said.
Kimberly is ready to sell another batch of cookies this year.
Area Girl Scouts began taking cookie orders Jan. 21 and will continue through March 19. Storefront booth sales begin Feb. 10.
Service unit manager Cindy Berg, a troop leader, said many scouts are going door-to-door.
People also go to gseok.org, the Girl Scout website and go to cookie sales and fill out an order form.
"It will give you one of the codes for the Muskogee troops," Berg said.
About 124 scouts are in the LAKEWOOD service area from Checotah and Wagoner, she said.
Celeste Franklin, product programs director for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma said cookies arrive within a week — sometimes as quickly as within 24 hours.
"Our cookies come into a warehouse, and we get them distributed to all the girls in all the counties," Franklin said, adding that about 2,500 girls are selling in the 30 eastern Oklahoma counties.
The website also has dates and locations of booth sales that will begin Feb. 10.
Kimberly said her troop sells at the Walmart Supercenter and Arvest Bank in Wagoner.
Berg said Scouts learn various life skills selling cookies, Berg said.
"It teaches them how to count money," she said. "And it gives them people skills, where they are not shy to talk to people."
Kimberly had several tips for successful cookie sales.
"You can't be scared. You have to have confidence in going up to people's house and knocking on doors," she said. "You have to be confident to talk to people. You can't be shy."
It also helps to know the Girl Scout Laws, the Girl Scout Promise, she said.
Scouts can earn prizes for selling cookies.
"You get patches for selling some cookies," Kimberly said. "You can get Teddy bears. You get bracelets. You get necklaces. We get to go on trips. They have the 600 club, you have a bunch of different things to do."
Kimberly said Samoas and Thin Mints are her most popular cookies. Her favorites are Tagalongs.
"They're peanut butter and chocolate," she said. "They have peanut butter in the middle and they're dipped in chocolate."
A new flavor, Raspberry Rally, will be available exclusively through Digital Cookie. Starting Feb. 27, people can order Girl Scout cookies to be delivered directly to their door.
What to do
To buy cookies online:
• Go to gseok.org and click on "It's Girl Scout Cookie Time" to fill out the request.
Starting Feb. 10, girls sell at cookie booths. Locations include:
• Lowe's, 2901 Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee.
• Arvest Banks, 735 N. York St.; 1521 W. Oklahoma 51, Wagoner; 1720 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
• Walmart Supercenters, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Muskogee; 1521 W. Oklahoma 51, Wagoner; 131 Paul Carr Drive, Checotah; 2020 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
