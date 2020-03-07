Ten lanes remain open for sponsorship for the afternoon session of the 10th annual Junior Achievement Las Vegas Bowl-A-Thon, scheduled for April 23 at Green Country Lanes, 811 S. York St.
The event, presented by Georgia-Pacific, will be divided into two sessions, one in the afternoon from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the evening session, from 6-8 p.m. All 16 lanes of the evening session have been sponsored.
A Dress the Pin contest will be included during the event. Pins are available at Northeastern State University-Muskogee, Office of the Dean and Arvest Bank at 230 W. Broadway.
Information: Email: bjackson@jaok.org, (918) 663-2156 or fax to (918) 663-2105.
