JA celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, OG&E

Teacher Appreciation Week in Muskogee was wonderful! Teachers are amazing and give 110% every day for their students and respective communities.
OG&E supports Junior Achievement of Oklahoma as they go ‘virtual’ to present the JA program to students in the third-fifth grades at Creek Elementary in Muskogee. Members from OG&E are partnering with employees from Georgia-Pacific to share five sessions of the curriculum (JA Our City, JA Our Region, JA Our Nation), one hour each day, Monday-Friday.
JA Our City introduces students to financial literacy and learning objectives for third–grade social studies, including how people manage their money and the importance of economic exchange within a city. (Grade three)
JA Our Region introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. (Grade four)
JA Our Nation provides practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program's end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. (Grade five)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.