JA celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, OG&E

Belinda Porter, left, and Creek Elementary Principal Andrea Sagely of Muskogee Public Schools deliver Junior Achievement lessons to their K-2 teachers. Georgia-Pacific and OG&E virtual volunteers joined them in grades 3-5. Say thanks to a teacher TODAY!

Teacher Appreciation Week in Muskogee was wonderful! Teachers are amazing and give 110% every day for their students and respective communities.  

OG&E supports Junior Achievement of Oklahoma as they go ‘virtual’ to present the JA program to students in the third-fifth grades at Creek Elementary in Muskogee. Members from OG&E are partnering with employees from Georgia-Pacific to share five sessions of the curriculum (JA Our City, JA Our Region, JA Our Nation), one hour each day, Monday-Friday.

JA Our City introduces students to financial literacy and learning objectives for third–grade social studies, including how people manage their money and the importance of economic exchange within a city. (Grade three)

JA Our Region introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. (Grade four)

JA Our Nation provides practical information about the need for employees who can meet the demands of the 21st century job market, particularly high-growth, high-demand jobs. By program's end, students will understand the skills, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math, that will make their futures brighter. (Grade five)

