JA of Oklahoma receives $50,000 from Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma

Junior Achievement is celebrating after receiving $50,000 from the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma.
"Since the start of our partnership three years ago, 40,013 rural students have been inspired by our efforts teaching the important life lessons of budgeting, financial investments, philanthropy, and being workforce ready," said Brian Jackson, development manager, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma. "The Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma's continued generous support allows Junior Achievement to reach rural students across Oklahoma, which might otherwise be left behind. On behalf of those students, we celebrate and appreciate their patronage.”
With the addition of virtual programs like JA Inspire Virtual Career Exploration Fair, JA Finance Park Virtual, and JA BizTown Adventures Virtual, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma can bring greater learning equity and opportunities to rural Oklahoma students. Junior Achievement of Oklahoma is excited to bring JA Inspire Virtual to Oklahoma middle school students and is available throughout high school. This Junior Achievement program is the capstone of our middle school curriculum and will help students make career-based academic decisions as they prepare to enter high school. This JA Inspire Virtual event offers experiences that will fulfill the ICAP (Individual Career Academic Plan) requirements set by the state. To fit within the ICAP standards, Junior Achievement will be focusing on recruiting exhibitors from five categories: health sciences, communications and IT, manufacturing and engineering, business marketing and management, and human services and resources.
"The Masonic Fraternity is proud to support financial literacy education programs such as those offered by Junior Achievement," said Robert Davis, Grand Master of Masons in Oklahoma. "The financial knowledge gained in this program will empower students to make good financial decisions as they begin their adult lives."
