Veterans in the area will be able to continue to use the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
The United States Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee said in a news release that it will not move forward with the recommendations of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, one of which was the closing of the Muskogee facility.
"As Senators, we share a commitment to expanding and strengthening modern VA infrastructure in a way that upholds our obligations to America’s veterans," the committee said in the release. "We believe the recommendations put forth to the AIR Commission are not reflective of that goal, and would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward."
This is a developing story.
