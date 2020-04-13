BROKEN ARROW — Agents with Oklahoma Department of Corrections Inspector General's Office and U.S. Marshals have arrested Jackie Brannon Correctional Center escapee Jeremiah Hobbs.
Hobbs was located around 6:45 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop at a convenience store in Broken Arrow with his girlfriend, Sara Stocum. Stocum was also arrested and will be booked at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center for harboring a fugitive.
Hobbs, who disappeared on Thursday from JBCC, will be held at Lexington Correctional Center in Lexington for a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 precautions.
He was serving an eight-year sentence out of Tulsa County for second-degree burglary when he walked away from JBCC, a minimum-security prison located in McAlester. DOC has submitted to prosecutors the results of its investigation for a potential felony escape charge.
