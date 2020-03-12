Muskogee County/City Detention Facility is preparing to contain potential outbreaks of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, within their walls, said Undersheriff Michael Mahan.
"Within the jail, what we’re doing is putting in a more thorough screening process," Mahan said. "There is a protocol in place to remove anyone from the jail that potentially screens in under the coronavirus."
New protocol follows an outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, commonly referred to as "the coronavirus," which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019.) The World Health Organization, or WHO, declared the outbreak a pandemic Wednesday as the disease spread to over 100,000 people worldwide. The virus has killed over 4,600 people, according to WHO.
Two people in Oklahoma — one as close as Tulsa County — have tested positive for the virus. In response, Mahan said, the jail has taken extra precautions to ensure sick prisoners are instead taken to an emergency room for treatment and further testing.
"There’s always been a medical screening process. We have now added additional screening questions to that process," Mahan said. "If they trigger the protocol for a potential coronavirus patient, that individual is placed in a mask and removed from the facility and transported to the emergency room for further analysis."
Mahan said the jail would enact a similar response if a sick prisoner made it through the screening and into the jail, alongside monitoring inmates who came in contact with the infected person.
In addition to creating a point of screening at the jail, Mahan said, Muskogee County deputies are being outfitted to limit exposure during interactions with the public.
"We’re in the process of issuing masks, gloves, and goggles," he said.
Muskogee Police Department Public Information Officer Lynn Hamlin said her department had those items on hand as well, although their protocols would not immediately be changing.
"If someone needed it, it would be available," Hamlin said. "We haven’t changed our protocol, just our awareness as far as the people we’re dealing with. There’s only so much you can change, realistically. We still have to have contact with people."
Occupational Safety Hazard Administration, or OSHA, guidelines have been issued to first responders and law enforcement as they work to avoid spreading the disease, Mahan said.
"They want to promote frequent and thorough handwashing. If soap and running water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub," Mahan said. "If you’re sick, stay home. Encourage respiratory etiquette such as covering your cough and your sneezes."
The department feels prepared to contain a potential infection should it arise. People shouldn't panic, but rather take common-sense precautions, Mahan said.
"We feel ready for it. We’re just following the same precautions everyone else is. We’re just making sure that our deputies are following preventative measures — just limiting any types of exposure as much as possible," Mahan said. "I don’t think we’re at a point where people need to panic, I think we’re at a point where people need to be prepared and following those preventative measures."
Hamlin echoed the sentiment.
"Really, preventative measures are the focus right now, as far as washing your hands often," Hamlin said. "If you feel sick, if you have a fever, don’t come to work."
