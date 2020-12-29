Muskogee County/City Detention Facility staffers ratcheted down what they described as already tight pandemic protocols to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus among the facility's inmates and employees.
Sheriff Terry Freeman said every employee and more than 100 inmates were tested during the past few days after signs surfaced of a second outbreak. Jail staffers were able to limit an outbreak of COVID-19 cases reported in September — the first cases at the facility — to 23 inmates and a handful of employees who have had it and gotten over it.
Ellen Arnold, a nurse who has worked as medical supervisor at the jail for three years, said Tuesday that recent testing for the coronavirus revealed 60 positive cases. Of the 130 tests administered during the past week, the results of 51 tests remained pending on Tuesday night.
"Our turnaround rate has improved with the exception of the last week or two, during the holidays," Arnold said. "But we are very proactive about monitoring inmates even before they test positive — if we even suspect somebody might be infected, we monitor them and any symptoms they might have."
Arnold credited proactive policies and compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the absence of COVID-19 cases at the jail during the first six months of the pandemic. She said jail staffers "are trying our best," and exposure to the coronavirus in the jail "has been minimal."
Freeman said it's difficult to determine the source of the coronavirus infections at the county jail considering the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and across the nation. He said an outbreak will almost inevitably happen when people "work in close proximity even though they all wear masks and follow the guidelines."
"I feel good about all the precautions we've taken since the beginning of this pandemic back in March," Freeman said. "We've been really proactive — we're doing the best we can to curtail this outbreak."
Freeman said inmates in every pod have spray bottles filled with a "germ-killing solution" that can be used to sanitize common areas outside their cells. He said the entire facility is being sanitized with a disinfectant spray twice a day, and movement of inmates within the facility is restricted.
"Once we have somebody showing symptoms or there's somebody who tests positive in a pod, we test the whole pod," Freeman said. "We've got three or four different pods here with people that's symptomatic — that's why we've tested that many people."
Freeman said court dates — even those conducted by videoconference — are canceled for inmates required to quarantine. He said other restrictions have been implemented to limit inmate movement, something many public health officials consider key to curbing the number of cases in state prison systems and county jails.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health, in its most recent Weekly Epidemiology Report, cites a cumulative total of 5,087 COVID-19 cases — 43 cases ended with death — among inmates and staff at "correctional facilities." OSDH officials said those "correctional facilities include prisons, jails and juvenile detention center."
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections, however, reports on its website there have been 7,599 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates in its custody and DOC staff. The agency reports of the 6,794 cases among inmates, 43 resulted with death — the state medical examiner determined COVID-19 was the primary cause of at least 20 deaths.
