Jail roof to be refurbished

Work on refurbishing the roof at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility could begin within a month, said Muskogee County Commissioner Kenny Payne.
Earlier this week, Muskogee County Commissioners approved a $524,295 contract with Crawford Roofing Co. to fix the roof of the 36-year-old facility.
"The sheriff has been working real hard with the commissioners in making this happen," said Undersheriff Greg Martin.
The roof has neither been replaced nor undergone major repairs since the facility was built in 1986, he said.
"We've endured years and years of weather, ice storms, hail damage, wind and so forth," he said. "We've had leaks. We've had to work on those leaks throughout, trying to clean up and doing the things we needed to clean up. It's just time for a new roof."
Maintenance crews have had to patch the roof as leaks occurred, Martin said.
Maintenance supervisor Matt Parker said workers have used patching cement on what they could.
However, parts of the roof need more professional attention, he said.
"All we could patch is what we see," Parker said. "Like around the edges."
Martin said the water seeps into the building.
"We are constantly trying to address those issues, especially in the winter time," Martin said. "The water gets in. We're not having mold issues or anything like that. But we're trying to be preventive more than anything. We're trying to protect the structure we have."
Roof expansion joints are getting loose, Martin said, pushing with his boot to show how easily the joints give.
Parker said there are big cracks where expansion joints come loose.
"This is one of the best roofs you can have right here, but it's so old, we're going to suck all the gravel off, they'll redo it all then they'll put new gravel on," he said.
Martin said he and Sheriff Andy Simmons would rather maintain the jail and repair/replace the roof than to build another facility.
Under the contract, roofers will remove loose gravel, repair existing leaks, then re-coat the roof.
"We're basically going back to the same roof that we have," Martin said. "Replace what's underneath it, do all the expansion joints."
A waterproof sealant will go on the outside brick walls and posts.
"Put in new expansion joints and it will be ready for another 20-30 years," Martin said.
