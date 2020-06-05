JCPenney has announced their store at Arrowhead Mall in Muskogee is one of several Oklahoma stores closing.
"Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want. Please see below for a list of closing locations," according to the JCPenney Blog.
Arrowhead Mall, Muskogee
Tulsa Promenade, Tulsa
Tandy Town Shopping Center, McAlester
Oakwood Mall, Enid
Town Center Plaza, Midwest City
Shawnee Mall, Shawnee
According to The Associated Press, JCPenney said it will start closing 154 of its stores next week in what it is calling the first phase of its efforts to shrink its footprint.
The Plano, Texas-based retailer said it could take about 10 to 16 weeks to complete the closures. A list of the stores closing was published on JCPenney's website.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the biggest retailer to do since the coronavirus pandemic forced non-essential stores to be shut down temporarily. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before JCPenney. All three were laden with debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who are increasingly skipping the mall and shopping online.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, JCPenney said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.