It wasn't clean fun, but it was very enjoyable.
The annual Okie Jeep Jam concluded Sunday with the Mud Pit Challenge and was an exciting conclusion to the weekend's festivities.
Jon Hawke of Muskogee said the events that took place let Jeep drivers just have fun with their vehicles, especially the teeter-totter that preceded the mud pit.
"The object is to balance the car on the teeter-totter with both ends off and level with the ground," Hawke said. "Last year we had a guy do it, but I haven't seen anyone do it this year. Technically, we had one person had the rear barely off."
There also were off-site trails for the drivers to experience, the Gruber rides and two man-made obstacle courses. Drivers also were allowed to drive through the mud pit to see which driver could end up with the dirtiest Jeep of the weekend.
"The rest of the events were for all three days, but the Mud Pit challenge was just for (Sunday)," Hawke said.
The object of the challenge was to see how fast a Jeep could get from one end of the pit to the other. The winner was Tom Gutman of Tulsa who made it through in 5.86 seconds, followed by Willy Gann and Shawn Weese, both from Wagoner, who came in at 7.48 and 8.4, respectively.
One person who had a minor problem navigating the pit was Matt Shields from Ponca City. He officially exited the pit in 17.36, but that's where his problems began.
As he gunned his engine, the wheels spun and he slid back into the pit. A second attempt to exit proved just as unsuccessful as the first, and finally on his third attempt he was able to extricate his vehicle from the dirty, watery trough.
"I didn't give up," Shields said. "Two-inch lift and intermediate tires and off we went. This is our second year here and it's amazing.
"These are good people and everything else."
