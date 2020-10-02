Jeeps start jamming at Hatbox

Tristan Buster had to lean over a 46-inch wheel to polish shock absorbers on a customized Jeep on Friday evening.
Chest-high wheels aren’t the Jeep’s only big thing. Its body is three feet longer and the wheel base is 20 inches longer than a regular Jeep.
“Kind of hard to believe it’s street legal,” said Gregory Schlaff, shop manager of Starwood Motors, Dallas. “It’s a monster truck for sure, a street legal monster truck.”
Jeeps of all sizes, shapes and ages showed up Friday at Okie Jeep Jam. The Jam, which features all sorts of Jeep events, runs through Sunday. It is put on by the Exchange Club to raise funds for its charities.
Between 300 and 400 people are expected at the Jeep Jam. Friday festivities included a Show and Shine, where participants displayed their Jeeps.
Weekend events include three trails featuring obstacles and mud. A Jeep playground features dirt hills, tire climbs, boulder mounds and a Teeter-Totter.
Schlaff said they might go on the playground. The diesel-powered Jeep features an exo-cage on the outside and a roll cage inside.
However, to make it over the obstacles, he said “it’s all about the tires.”
“The larger in diameter, you can roll over bigger stuff,” he said. “It’s really that simple.”
This marks the first Okie Jeep Jam for Kyle Keezer, who came down from Hays, Kansas. He said this is one of the few Jeep events this year because the novel coronavirus canceled others.
Keezer said he ran his Jeep on two Jeep Jam trails Friday afternoon.
“They go from mild to wild,” he said. “This is honestly pretty mild for what we do.”
He said the wildest trails he rides are at Holy Cross in Colorado.
“Jeep rates its trails from 0 to 10, 10 being the most difficult and it goes up to a 9 or 10,” Keezer said. “You’re climbing up boulders and going through rivers. You have to do it in a built Jeep. You can’t do it in a stock Jeep.”
Keezer said his Jeep has 37-inch by 12 inch tires on 17-inch rims. It’s considered a middle size tire, he said.
“They’ll go up to 40s and larger,” he said. “The rock crawlers can run up to 56-inch tires.”
Some Jeeps came just for Friday’s Show and Shine show.
Ron Rounds of Muskogee brought a 1942 Ford Jeep used in World War II and a 1952 M-38 model used in the Korean War.
The 1952 Jeep is “a little heavier and a little bit bigger engine.”
He said he grew up during World War II and his father was stationed at Camp Gruber.
“So I just kept an interest in it,” he said.
If you go
WHAT: Okie Jeep Jam.
WHEN: Through Sunday.
WHERE: Hatbox Field
SCHEDULE:
Saturday
• 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Trail rides at Hatbox.
• 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Jeep Playground at Hatbox.
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Vendor-Sponsor Fair at Hatbox.
• 4 p.m. — “Cop Car Crush” (Jeep Playground).
• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Awards and giveaways.
• 7 p.m. — “Jeep Night Ride” line-up.
• 7:30 p.m. — “Jeep Night Ride” departs.
• 8 p.m. — Jeep Drive-In Bonfire.
SUNDAY
• 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Check-in and registration at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Trail rides at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Jeep Playground at Hatbox.
• 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Vendor-Sponsor Fair.
• 2 p.m. — “Okie Mud Pit Challenge” at Jeep Playground.
