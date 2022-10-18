Jeeps to invade Muskogee for Jeep Jam

Jeeps of all sizes are expected at Okie Jeep Jam this weekend.
The annual Jeeper gathering, a fundraiser for Exchange Club of Muskogee, opens Friday and runs through Sunday at Hatbox Field.
"We have a playground on site that everyone seems to love," event marketer Erin Shriver-Gallentine said. "I love just sitting there watching the obstacle course because there's a big mud pit Jeepers go through. They try to balance themselves in the middle of this big teeter-totter. They try to go up all these different rocks and obstacles. It's really fun to watch them push themselves to the limits and see what these Jeeps can do, because honestly, they're unlike any vehicle that I've seen."
A new attraction is an RTI ramp which tests how well Jeeps can flex their suspension.
Jam visitors can operate much smaller jeeps on the Remote Control Crawler Course, open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday outside the event center.
"We'll have some remote control Jeeps that adults and children can play with that a lot of people are excited about," Shriver-Gallentine said. "We're trying to make a miniature version of our playground. We will have three of our own, but people are allowed to bring their own out and drive them on the course for $5."
The Jam also will feature two on-site trails.
"We're working with Camp Gruber, and we're doing 20 off-site trail rides and Gruber is working vigorously in getting those trails ready for the Jeepers," she said. "They closed down the entire place just for our Jeepers."
Jeep Jam will host a Meet and Greet bonfire on Friday, where people can get to know the vendors and drivers, Shriver-Gallentine said. Muskogee musician Micheal Rappe will perform.
"A lot of Jeepers asked last year if we could have like a meet-and-greet event, so they can all meet each other," she said. "We integrated that early on by adding in an app this year, so they can talk to each other before the event."
Participants are encouraged to bring marshmallows for s'mores. There also will be a food truck.
She said the bonfire is subject on whether countywide burn ban remains in effect. If the ban continues through Friday, the music likely will move inside.
Saturday night festivities include a drive-in movie, "Beetlejuice," for the participants.
About 400 Jeepers could participate this weekend, Shriver-Gallentine said, adding that passengers and others could push the number to 1,000. Registered participants are coming from 14 states.
"We have thousands of people on site through the whole weekend, seeing the vendors, the food trucks, to just kind of check out the Jeeps because we have our Show and Shine on Friday night," she said. "They can vote on their People's Choice Friday night to see which Jeep they like the best."
Exchange Club members hope to raise more than $20,000 for their local children's charities and Veterans Matter, which is a part of the National Exchange Club's mission, Shriver-Gallentine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.