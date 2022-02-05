After decades as a teacher and administrator, Lori Jefferson found a fitting new job as a counselor.
"Education and teaching is just who I am," Jefferson said. "Counseling mixes all my skills into one. I’m still working with families. And I also help students become better citizens for our future."
Jefferson is a counselor with Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, MCCOYS.
Her teaching career includes schools in Boynton, Union Public Schools and Muskogee Public Schools. She was principal at Cherokee Elementary, then a teacher-parent liaison for MPS. She also was an educational director at Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Muskogee in the early 2000s.
"I babysat since I was 11 years old, and so children have just been near and dear to my heart," she said. "Since junior high, I’ve known I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and educator."
She called it her legacy.
"My grandmother was an educator," she aid. "My dad worked with youth in trouble, youth within the community. Worked with youth at children's church off and on all my life."
Jefferson also seeks to help youth through the Noon Lion's Club and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She said she's helping to plan an open mic game night for teens at The Break.
"Looking forward to doing more opportunities of that nature," she said.
She said she also wants to get youth interested in gardening. Jefferson grows tomatoes, squash and collard greens.
“We have a lot of food desert areas in Muskogee," she said. "I'm interested in bringing food to our youth and to our community in general.
Different schools, different attitudes
Boynton, Union and Muskogee schools each posed a challenge for Lori Jefferson.
She taught multiple levels at rural Boynton School.
"Teaching seventh- through 12th-grade English is a lot," she said. "Each was a different period, a different section."
Class sizes went from seven to 20, she said. She recalled teaching 75 students total. Small classes made a huge difference, she said.
"I think that smaller classes are nice in giving the ability to make an impact." she said. "I still have some of those relationships to this day."
Jefferson had more than 27 in each class at urban/suburban Union Schools. She said students in some upper-level classes felt a sense of privilege.
"I remember them wanting exceptions to the rule," she said. "The parent felt they could call and make a difference."
Muskogee Schools had a strong teacher community at Alice Robertson Junior High.
"Mr. Hillmon, when he was there, brought us together," she said, referring to the AR principal. "The students liked our academic pep assemblies."
Becoming a principal, leader
Jefferson recalled a different experience as a school administrator.
As a teacher trainer at Grant Foreman Elementary, she worked with teachers and consultants of different programs. That prompted a desire to be a principal.
"After being in an elementary setting with Principal Vickie Albin, it was something that I felt would be a good fit for me," Jefferson said. "She had a way of structure and the diplomatic way she dealt with teachers and family, I felt was valuable."
Jefferson spent four years as Cherokee Elementary principal. She recalled nominal resources and being located in a food desert.
"I just wanted to bring up teacher morale, student morale and build the families up," Jefferson said. "I wanted to bring all the resources they'd need. We had a food pantry, a clothing closet, we were about the whole person."
Her next step, as parent-teacher liaison, involved making home visits, finding absent students.
"I was a big proponent of families, and that was seen at the district level," she said. "That created one of the perfect jobs for me."
Counseling youth brings rewards
As a MCCOYS therapist, Jefferson does preventative counseling.
"If they're doing drugs or smoking cigarettes, I counsel with them," she said. "I do a lot of anger management. I talk with their teachers, parents. I go to the court and talk to the court about what they're doing. How they're progressing in their counseling."
Although many of her young clients are court-ordered for counseling, Jefferson said she does not just deal with youth who are in trouble.
"It could be they just need somebody to talk to," she said.
A big challenge of her job is consistency of clients who are not in school.
"I have to locate them for counseling," she said. "When they are in school, it's a lot easier. If they're out of school, they find other things they want to do. But, I would say, overall, I have a pretty good group."
Jefferson said her biggest rewards are "seeing the light bulbs," and they change or improve their behavior.
She said success comes when she's made a connection between the youth and the family.
"When I feel like they can reach out to me," she said. "When I see that smile on their face. When they're glad to see me. That helps me know they're appreciating what I'm bringing."
Q and A
HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?
“My roots are here. My mom is actually from Tulsa and Muskogee, 1963 graduate of Manual Training. In her travels with my father is how I came about. He’s from the east coast. We moved back here to live when I was 4 years old. My grandfather was from here. My great-grandfather on my grandmother’s side has owned property in the Haskell community since statehood."
WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?
“The people. I love that the encouraging spirit of the campaign that’s going on now. There are a lot of people talking about improving things and developing things for all ages."
WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE?
“For all of us to be invested in our community and to participate in the things that are going on, and have a say-so in things that are coming next."
WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?
“Melony Carey. We go way back. She was the teacher that took on our senior class, and we all loved her so dearly. I have been a student around her. I have been a colleague. When I joined the school system, she was always that positive force, that smiling face.
"Debra Davis HorseChief. She inspired me so much. She was one of the teachers I got a chance to witness when I was a teacher intern."
WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?
“Recently, I was the Muskogee Class’s Community Hero. I was on Channel 6 news. Same year, on my retirement, I received a citation for my own day from the mayor. So, 2021 was a whirlwind year for me.”
WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?
“I like to be outdoors. I like to play games and I like to socialize. I like to garden. I do grow some of my own vegetables — tomatoes, collard greens, squash. I’m a bit of a novice, but I’m getting there.”
HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?
"It’s a little community with a city mentality that loves its people and wants to find ways to engage them to improve our surroundings."
