Blues rock artist and singer-song writer the late Jerry Lynn Williams will be inducted Sept. 18 into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHF).
The Sept. 18 induction ceremony will start at 6 p.m. and will conclude a fully packed day of music, fun and games to kick off Muskogee’s Localmotion – Fall Festival of Arts.
The late Williams is best known for writing several hits for Eric Clapton. These include "Forever Man," "See What Love Can Do," "Something’s Happening," "Running on Faith" and "Pretending."
He also wrote songs for Robert Plant, B.B. King and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy Award-winning album "Nick of Time" included two of his songs, "Real Man" and "I Will Not Be Denied."
The Tom Cruise and Paul Newman movie "Color of Money" featured the Williams’ "Standing on the Edge of Love."
Williams was born in Texas, but he lived more than 30 years on Leonard Mountain near Bixby. One friend said Williams’ property was equipped with a “major” recording studio and an air strip. Recording stars including Clapton, Vaughn and Clint Black would fly in “to go over songs’’ written by Williams and others.
Williams died in 2005.
“The induction of Williams is long overdue, and we think this will be a perfect event and celebration of his brilliant songwriting,” said Amy Love, OMHF interim director.
As part of the Williams’ induction, a tribute band will perform his much-loved music. The band will include David Thayer on guitar and vocals; Steve Wilkerson on sax; Bill Taylor on violin; Steve Pounds on drums; and Bruce Dunlap on bass.
The OMHF announced earlier that another music star, Ann Bell, will also be inducted Sept. 18, as well, and she will perform on stage with her nine-piece band. Bell is an iconic side woman best known for her memorable musical performances and years of touring with Leon Russell and Joe Cocker.
The “double headliner” induction event is free and starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 on an outdoor stage near the OMHF in Muskogee’s Depot District, 401 Third St.
“We are so honored that Williams and Bell will soon be inducted, and we will all enjoy a night of outstanding music,” Love added.
Information: (918) 687-0800.
