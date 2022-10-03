Muskogee musician and civic leader, the late Jim Paul Blair, is among three inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in November.
Blair, OMHOF's executive director from 2012 to 2018, will be inducted during a 25th Anniversary concert and ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center.
Tickets for the event are $50 and go on sale Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at ticketstorm.com.
Other inductees are Tahlequah's Turnpike Troubadours and singer/songwriter Wade Hayes.
Blair toured considerably with his band, City Moon and they had a successful tour of Europe. He portrayed Hank Williams Sr. in the band Hankerin’ for Hank, and also was given the lead role in Muskogee Little Theatre’s production of "The Buddy Holly Story." He released a solo banjo project in 2003, "Fresh Off The Strings."
Born into a musical family, Blair was the son of Ramona Reed, also an Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee who performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Bob Wills and the Texas Playboy Band for years.
