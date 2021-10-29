Join the Bedlam Blood Battle and give blood

Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Bedlam Blood Battle is here and no matter which side you’re on, your donation will make a lifesaving difference for a fellow Oklahoman.
Join Gore Community at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 on the bloodmobile parked at Harps Foods.
Successful blood donors will receive their choice of an “OSU orange” or “OU crimson” Bedlam T-shirt.
In addition, for a limited time only, all donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test, while supplies last.
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
