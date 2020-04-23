Joint task force to recommend adoption of Stitt's plan

Members of a task force formed in March to help city and county officials navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and promote public safety will recommend the governor’s plan to reopen the state be adopted Monday when those governing bodies meet.
Mayor Janey Boydston said the recommendation also will be accompanied with instructions that “everybody remains vigilant and exercises all of the mitigation practices recommended” by public health experts. She said these are still extraordinary circumstances, and she would encourage everybody to “stay at home as much as they can.”
“We’re going to be paying close attention to the numbers — the test results and the infection rate and hospitalization rate — all that will continue to be reviewed,” Boydston said. “Should there be any resurgence of cases we’ll be quick to jerk back, but we need to really try to get people to — you know, some people will be happy about this, and some won’t.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to reopen the state for business allows the owners of “personal care” businesses — barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers — to open Friday for appointments if no municipal restrictions prevent them from doing so. Muskogee is one of several municipalities that imposed local restrictions.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said an emergency resolution adopted by Muskogee City Council closed dine-in options at restaurants, bars, gyms, and recreational and entertainment facilities. That resolution did not include businesses that fall under the umbrella of personal services.
A joint resolution adopted later by Muskogee City Council and the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners did include personal-service businesses. An amendment to the joint resolution requires all businesses file a mitigation plan with either the city or county, whichever has jurisdictional authority, but Tucker said personal-service businesses located in Muskogee must file a mitigation plan before re-opening.
Tucker said both bodies have included “agenda items for their regular Monday meetings to consider the recommendations of the task force, which is to adopt the governor’s plan.” The city, he said, will clear up the conflict between its emergency resolution and the joint resolution, which incorporated the governor’s executive orders and any future amendments, including his present plans to re-open the state.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he thinks “safety has to be our first concern.” But he also recognized there is an “economic impact to our community” that has to be considered as part of any equation to determine business closures.
“Safety has to be followed up by the economic impact it has on our community, our state and our nation,” Payne said. “They have to work in conjunction with one another, but for me, personally, it’s all about people’s lives.”
Payne said task force members discussed all the aspects of the pandemic and the governor’s plans when they met Thursday, including the most recent death in Muskogee County announced the same day. The consensus, he said, was to recommend adopting the governor’s plan but exercise caution while going forward.
Stitt decided to begin reopening if the state met the conditions set out earlier this week by the White House. Those guidelines included a two-week downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases and the implementation of widespread testing and contact tracing programs among other things.
Public health experts note Oklahoma ranks near the bottom with regard to testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. And the number of cases — there were 3,017 confirmed cases on Thursday, up 4.3% from the day before, and 179 deaths — continues to climb.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith said testing in Oklahoma “is woefully lacking.” And he said there are questions about those that are available, “the validity of false positives, false negatives, plus we haven’t really tested a whole lot of people.”
Stitt said after the initial opening of personal-service businesses Friday where permitted, churches will be allowed to conduct in-person services and meetings provided staffers and volunteers wear masks and abstain from serving food or coffee, they sanitize between services, and keep nursery areas closed.
Phase 2, which could be implemented in May, allows nonessential travel to resume, along with organized sports activities. Funerals and weddings can be held with more than 10 people. Children and nursery areas in places of worship can reopen. Bars can open as long as there is diminished standing room occupancy.
Fourteen days later, Stitt said Phase 3 would begin, but more guidance on that will be provided at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.