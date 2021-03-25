Jones promoted to executive vice president/chief information officer

Armstrong Bank recently promoted company veteran Nick Jones as executive vice president/chief information officer.
A Vian native, Jones began at the bank as a junior in high school in December 1997. He worked at Armstrong’s Vian branch as a teller for over two years before serving as a float teller at various locations while attending Northeastern State University.
During his senior year at NSU, Jones began working in the bank’s Information Technology Department under the direction of Jerry Stroud, Armstrong’s longtime chief information officer. Upon graduation from NSU with his computer science and math degrees, Jones accepted a position with Walmart as a computer programmer in Bentonville, Arkansas. Jones later joined the marketing firm Saatchi & Saatchi X in Springdale, Arkansas, as a programmer/developer.
Jones returned to Armstrong in 2008 and has since held various operations, IT, and leadership positions at the bank including systems administrator in 2008, vice president in 2011, and senior vice president in 2018. When Stroud retired earlier this year, Jones was the clear choice to succeed him.
“We could not ask for a greater mind or more dedicated, solid person than Nick to lead our IT efforts,” Armstrong Bank Chief Operations Officer Janeen Cato said. “We are proud to provide a strong culture of promoting from within, and Nick has consistently contributed with excellence throughout his long tenure. Looking forward to a bright future, Nick is continuing the legacy of IT priority and diligence at Armstrong Bank.”
Jones and his wife Candace, also a Vian native, attended NSU together and have been married 16 years. They and their three children, Lauren, 15, Drew, 10, and Carly, 3, call Tahlequah home.
