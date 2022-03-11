Jeremy Jones says helping people is the best part of his job at Muskogee Public Library.
"It's meeting people, connecting them with something, whether it's finding a service or program, or a book or DVD," he said. "That's surprising, because I'm a very introverted person."
Starting Monday, Jones will have two places to help people when he starts as branch manger of Haskell Rieger Library and Warner Library.
"I have ties both in Warner and in Haskell," he said. "When I applied and was called in for an interview, I thought I could be of service there."
MPL Circulation Manager Debbie Goodwin said Jones brought innovation, programming and humor to the Muskogee library during his 14 years there.
"He was very good with the public," she said.
Jones said his time at Muskogee Public Library helped him grow in leadership preparation.
"And in connecting people with the library," he said. "Our ultimate goal is to reconnect people with the community. We are a community hub. Our goal is to bring people together and to provide resources for them, whether it's entertainment, education."
Bringing people back to the libraries after concern over COVID-19 kept them away will be a challenge, he said.
"Getting back into the groove of having programming regularly, that's in-person," he said. "You really don't want to throw away the online stuff that you learned. It's finding that balance of engaging people online and in-person."
Jones said he got his start as a part-time clerk at Rieger Library around 2003. He's been at Muskogee for 14 years.
"I've always been a library assistant, which is what my job title is," he said. "But I served several internal positions, such as adult program coordinator."
He recalled watching Muskogee's adult program grow over the years.
"It's grown into an amazing thing, with a lot of participation, especially in the summer reading program," he said.
Only four adults participated in the summer reading program the first year, around 2008, Jones said.
"After that, we started to be more intentional about developing the program," he said. "The summer reading now has 75 to 80 people. And it's expanded to include book discussion groups. We've had a couple I was able to lead the third Thursday. Then Book and Brunch."
Another success has been MiniCon, a gathering of cosplay, costuming, comic book and gaming enthusiasts.
"I was fortunate enough to be a leader in organizing that," he said, expressing hopes of making MiniCon a countywide event.
Jones, who lives in Muskogee, also is a bi-vocational pastor at Warner United Methodist Church. He said Muskogee is a good median location between Haskell and Warner, and that he expects a rotating schedule each week at the two locations.
"It will fluctuate depending on programming," he said.
