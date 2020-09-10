OKLAHOMA CITY — A male inmate admitted to an Oklahoma City metro area hospital more than a week ago for COVID-19-related symptoms died Wednesday. The man had signed a Do Not Resuscitate directive and requested the hospital withdraw all treatment. The inmate, housed at Joseph Harp Correctional Center, was serving hundreds of years on multiple violent crimes. The man tested positive for COVID-19 prior to hospitalization. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Joseph Harp Correctional Center inmate dies
- Submitted by Oklahoma Department of Corrections
