Josh Brecheen to make pitch in Fort Gibson

Josh Brecheen will bring his message of principled conservatism to Muskogee County when he visits Fort Gibson on Saturday. The Coalgate County rancher and businessman is vying for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s Congressional District 2 seat.
Brecheen is a former state senator who kept his promise to leave office, stepping down at the end of his second term rather than running for a third. Brecheen invites you to join him and Pat Guinn at 7 p.m. at 211 S. Ross Ave., in Fort Gibson, so he can explain why he’s the best choice for Congress, answer your questions and hear your concerns.
“I believe we’ve got a strong message,” Brecheen said.
This event is hosted by Friends of Josh Brecheen. Information: https://joshbrecheen.com or https://m.facebook.com/JoshBrecheenforCongress/
