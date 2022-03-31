Retired court reporter Mark Woods has been cited for contempt of court by Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King.
King filed the citation on Thursday related to Woods' noncompliance with an order issued Feb. 28 related to the case against Jarron Deajon Pridgeon.
Woods was to have produced the transcript from Pridgeon's preliminary hearing on June 4, 2021.
Pridgeon is accused of killing his brother and five children ranging in age from 2 to 9 years on Feb. 2, 2021.
Woods retired shortly after the June 4 hearing.
District Judge Bret Smith ordered his courtroom closed to the public during the first day of the hearing. Smith ordered the courtroom be cleared of everyone except the litigants because he planned to hear a juvenile depravity case concurrently with the preliminary hearing.
KatieBeth Gardner, a lawyer with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’ Local Legal Initiative in Oklahoma, filed a motion on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix "for the limited purpose of opposing closure of the preliminary hearing and to assert the public's First Amendment right of access to that criminal proceeding."
King gave Woods 30 days from Feb, 28, 2022 — the day he was served with the order to produce the transcript by Muskogee County Deputy Sheriff Guy Parrish. The deadline was Wednesday, and when King did not have possession of the transcript, the citation was filed.
The citation states, "Thirty days has lapsed since this Court's order was served on you and you have failed to comply. YOU ARE, THEREFORE, COMMANDED TO APPEAR on the 14th day of April 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom number 4, and show cause why you should not be punished for contempt of court."
The citation also states that Woods is required to bring with him "the stenotype machine or stenograph, external storage (3.5 storage disc), steno notes, audio recorder(s) and recordings of the hearing in this case, other digital storage media, personal computer and password if access is secured, and anything else that was used for purposes of recording or transcribing the hearing in this case."
A footnote to the citation says that Woods' shorthand reporter certificate was suspended by Oklahoma Supreme Court order of March 7, 2022.
