A petition to toss out two votes cast in Oktaha's recent trustee election has been denied.
The April 4 election for Oktaha Board of Trustees Office 2 ended with Arla Stout receiving 14 votes, or 51.85 percent and Nathan Reheard receiving receiving 13 votes, or 48.15 percent.
At a Thursday hearing, Reheard contended that votes cast by Melanie Leffew and Cecil Sipes should not count because they do not live within the township of Oktaha. He also said Sipes was seen lingering and electioneering at the polling place at different times by three witnesses on election day.
On a ruling issued on Monday, Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King said denied Reheard's request because Reheard failed to meet the burden of evidence.
King said there was no witness testimony that said Sipes' presence at the polling place "prevented anyone from voting, or that his presence caused a voter to change his or her vote."
As for allegations that Sipes and Leffew did not live in town limits, King said the fact that Sipes lives outside the limits "is not in dispute."
"What remains in dispute and unproven is that Mr. Sipes or Ms. Leffew voted, though him voting was alleged in Mr. Reheard's petition, and implied by and inferred from his presence in the polling place," King said. "None of the three witnesses that saw Mr. Sipes in the polling place testified that they saw him receive and cast a ballot. Moreover, there was no testimony about where Ms. Leffew lived or her voting, being in the polling place, or even seen entering or leaving.
At Thursday's hearing, Muskogee Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said Oktaha town boundaries were redistricted as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, "based on wrong information" he had assumed addresses on the street guide used for the voter registry were made after the town redistricting
Beach said the ballot cast by Sipes was not the provisional ballot. Stout said she was the one who cast the provisional ballot.
In his ruling, King noted that, while Beach testified that Sipes' and Leffew's names were on the voter registry, he never said they voted.
The Oktaha race originally resulted in a tie, with Reheard and Stout each received 13 votes. However, when a provisional ballot was counted, Stout won with 14 votes.
The ruling also noted Beach testifying that Stout had to cast a provisional ballot because she was not listed in the voter registry
King is expected to rule on a contest to the April 4 Porum trustee election. Cristy Catron alleged that one of her opponents, Lloyd Paul Hays, lingered at the polling place twice. She also alleged that three absentee ballot votes cast for Hays may have been cast by people who did not live in Porum or Muskogee County.
Catron and Hayes each received 16 votes, or 39.02 percent, in a four-person race for Porum Trustee.
