Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King dismissed the contempt of court citation on Tuesday against retired court reporter Mark Woods.
The citation stemmed from Woods' failure to produce the transcripts from the preliminary hearing for Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 27, who is accused of killing five children ages 2-9 and his brother on Feb. 2, 2021.
Woods was ordered on Feb. 16 by King to produce the transcripts from the June 2021 hearing and was given 30 days to do so. Having not received the transcripts in the amount of time he requested, King issued the contempt citation on March 3 ordering Woods to appear and show cause as to why he had not received the transcripts.
In open court on Thursday, King said his office had received the transcripts and explained the delay for the production.
"I received a phone call from Mr. Woods' daughter (Wednesday) that he was ill and in hospice care," he said. "I received the transcripts yesterday afternoon and had court reporters here look them over for accuracy."
The initial delay was because Woods needed to have his computer repaired, and King was fearful that the transcripts would be lost. After receiving the transcripts, King dismissed the contempt citation and also the subpoena against the computer repair company that did the work on Woods' computer.
"Since all parties are satisfied that all the data has been recovered, I am dismissing the citation," King said. "The transcripts are 100% in tact, but there are some inaccuracies. All parties will be going over the transcripts and they should be made available for release by the end of next week."
Also, Pridgeon's attorney, Gretchen Mosley, asked for another status hearing for her client in June, explaining she is having problems obtaining out-of-state witnesses. She also brought into question the state's handling of disclosure in the interviewing of Brittany Anderson, the mother of the five children and also a victim of Pridgeon's, immediately after the shooting and during the preliminary hearing.
"Mr. Pridgeon was somewhat agitated about the fact that Brittany had a pending child neglect charge at the time of the preliminary hearing that we were not able to cross-examiner her," Mosley said. "It was clear that her preliminary hearing testimony was inconsistent with her representation to law enforcement at the hospital and immediately after the homicide. It is also clear from what Mr. (Muskogee County District Attorney Larry) Edwards has said that Mr. (Former Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil) Loge, who was prosecuting the case at preliminary hearing, was aware that there was a child neglect charge pending.
"So, I do have some concerns our inability to cross-examine the state's star witness in respect to areas of bias."
Pridgeon is expected to appear in court for another status hearing at 9 a.m. June 14.
