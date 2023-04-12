A district judge has granted Bacone College a stay on the sale of the campus to pay off a debt.
District Judge Timothy King ruled on Tuesday that the college has until April 27, the scheduled date of the sheriff’s sale, to post a "supersedeas bond" — a type of surety bond a court requires from an appellant who wants to delay payment of a judgment until an appeal is over. Otherwise, the sale will go on as scheduled.
“The judge has granted the stay,” said Joe Keene, an attorney representing Bacone College. “The sale will be put on hold once Bacone posts a bond. We’re looking at that now.”
MHEC LLC, doing business as Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts, sued Bacone for breach of contract regarding payment for materials and installation of energy conservation services.
King ruled in a summary judgement that Bacone owed MHEC LLC $1,038,500 and ordered the campus — valued at more than $10 million — to be sold to pay the debt. Bacone is appealing that decision.
Keene said the judge erred in his ruling.
“There was a condition precedent to the contract that required funding for the contract be set in place before any work began,” Keene said. “MHEC basically ignored this requirement under the contract and started work without that funding being in place.”
Joe Harper, an attorney with Barrow and Grimm PC of Tulsa who represents MHEC, argued Bacone has had ample time to begin payments of the debt.
“They’ve appealed the decision itself and now they’re trying to stop the collection effort,” Harper said. “The sheriff’s sale is the collection effort that my client is trying to employ to receive the money Bacone promised it would pay.”
Barrow and Grimm filed a motion as part of its lawsuit that Bacone College be responsible for attorneys fees and costs. King informed both parties he was granting that motion.
“That decision is appealable and we’re looking at our options right now,” Keene said.
