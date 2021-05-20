A federal judge rejected efforts this week to dismiss a First Amendment claim filed by a former Muskogee County employee who was fired based on a commissioner's "mistaken belief" the worker was “spreading rumors."
Gary A. Avant alleges in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma his termination was carried out in retaliation of his support for a candidate competing in 2018 against District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke. Avant alleges his health insurance benefits were terminated without notice days before the general election, and he was fired about three weeks after the election.”
Doke, who won re-election to a second term that year against Democratic challenger Speck Plunkett, denied the allegations set out in Avant’s complaint. Doke acknowledged during his deposition that he fired plaintiff because of what he said about a road project.
Avant testified during his deposition that he never made any statements about the road project or the other employee. That statement prompted a flurry of supplemental filings.
Michael L. Carr, who represents Doke, argued in a post-order supplemental brief the U.S. Supreme Court limits “mistaken belief” claims in First Amendment retaliation lawsuits to those based on political association claims.
Mark Hammons, who represents Avant, cites the same case to support an argument that “the mistaken belief” doctrine extends to all constitutionally protected political activity.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White agreed "with plaintiff's reading" with regard to speech. White had issued an earlier order, however, granting Doke’s motion for summary judgment based on Avant's political association claim.
Avant alleged in his complaint that Doke had “expressed unhappiness with the campaign activities” of Avant’s family and blamed Avant “for those campaign activities.” The court dismissed that claim because an employee has no valid First Amendment claim based on the political associations of other family members.
In an earlier ruling, White rejected Doke’s argument that he should not be held liable for the termination of Avant’s employer-sponsored health insurance because that “was not an act with which he was involved.”
The judge notes while that may be true, “cancellation of insurance was a foreseeable consequence of termination,” and its loss may be counted as damages related to Avant's First Amendment claim.
