Judge seeks courthouse upgrades in county budget

Commissioners were asked to set aside money in the budget next year for improvements at the Muskogee County Courthouse that could include public Wi-Fi and furnishings.
District Judge Bret Smith said some issues that need to be addressed include carpeting, roof and window leaks, and the fire suppression system. He said there are a number of other things that must be done to make the courthouse a "proper facility for the public to come and conduct business."
"This past year has exposed the challenges that exist with technology and the fact that we lack video Wi-Fi," Smith said this past week as county officers presented estimates of needs. "The Department of Corrections is encouraging the use of video conferencing — we can't do that in our courtrooms, we don't even have a smart TV."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke expressed some skepticism about leaks in a roof that was replaced within the past three years. He said repairs of any leaks should be covered by a warranty.
"And we recently replaced the cooling system, which was a huge expense for us," Doke said about the $400,000 investment made in fiscal year 2018. "We've been trying to take these big hits and absorb them a little bit each year, making investments over there."
Smith said some funding was secured from the Oklahoma Bar Foundation that will be used to equip two courtrooms with video conferencing capabilities. He described that as "a good start," but much more needs to be done.
"We have furniture outside one courtroom that is threadbare — if you see that and you don't think it needs to be replaced, then let's have a conversation," Smith said. "The public also needs to be able to come into a public building this date and time and have Wi-Fi."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he believed there would be about $100,000 in the fiscal year 2022 budget "for incidentals like that." But how that money will be spent won't be known until later this year.
Smith said if there's money available for the courthouse, priorities can be set and "we can start swinging at the ball." His goal, he said, was for the courthouse to be considered during the budget conversation, something "that hasn't always happened in the past."
