The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jacob Matthew Staton, age 28, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges arose from investigations by the Muskogee Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
On July 28, 2022, Staton pleaded guilty to one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
On May 17, 2022, the Muskogee Police Department attempted to stop Staton when he took off running and threw a backpack he was carrying. When the backpack was recovered, a loaded handgun was found on the ground next to the backpack. At the time Staton possessed the firearm, Staton was a convicted felon.
The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing in Muskogee. Jacob Matthew Staton will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Jordan Howanitz represented the United States.
