A district judge is expected to rule next week whether the Bacone College campus will be sold to pay a debt.
District Judge Timothy King heard arguments Thursday whether to delay the campus being sold at a Sheriff’s Sale on April 27.
MHEC LLC, doing business as Midgley-Huber Energy Concepts, sued Bacone for breach of contract regarding payment for materials and installation of energy conservation services.
King ruled in a summary judgement that Bacone owed MHEC LLC $1,038,500 and ordered the campus — valued at more than $10 million — to be sold to pay the debt. Bacone is appealing King’s decision.
Joe Keene, the attorney representing Bacone, argued an April 27 auction would hinder students in attendance.
“Bacone is in school right now,” Keene said. “The last day the students will be there is May 12.”
Keene asked the court to use its power to stay the sale until the students are out.
“If we could just push this sale out past that May 12 — that’s a mere 15 days after April 27 — because I’d hate for the students ... to have to leave and can’t take finals ... just the harm there.”
Bacone agreed to pay MHEC for certain energy conservation services and installations provided to the college beginning Aug. 20, 2020, according to a contract filed with the court.
MHEC filed a verified lien statement July 9, 2021 in the amount of $1,038,500 — the amount MHEC claims is owed for the work, plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest.
King ruled a summary judgment in favor of MHEC on Nov. 13, 2022.
Joe Harper, representing MHEC, argued Bacone has had ample time to begin payments of of the debt.
“They’ve appealed the decision itself and now they’re trying to stop the collection effort,” Harper said. “The sheriff’s sale is the collection effort that my client is trying to employ to receive the money that Bacone promised it would pay.”
Harper said Bacone could have presented a supersedeas bond — a type of surety bond that a court requires from an appellant who wants to delay payment of a judgment until an appeal is over.
“Not only did they not pay my client for over a million dollars worth of labor and material that we provided, now they don’t want to pay a supersedeas bond,” Harper said. “Both in the motion and reply filed by Bacone is the fact that we do have a money judgment.”
King told both parties he would make a final ruling before Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.