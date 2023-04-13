District Judge Timothy King said he'll make a decision Friday afternoon about contested municipal elections in Porum and Oktaha.
Trustee candidates presented their cases in King's court on Thursday.
The April 4 election for Oktaha Board of Trustees Office 2 originally resulted in a tie, with Nathan Reheard and Arla Stout each receiving 13 votes. However, when a provisional ballot was counted, Stout won with 14 votes, or 51.85 percent.
On Thursday, Reheard contended that votes cast by Melanie Leffew and Cecil Sipes should not count because they do not live within the township of Oktaha. Reheard presented King with a map of Oktaha township, with ward boundaries. He said Leffew's and Sipes' addresses were not within the boundaries. He also showed minutes of a recent Oktaha town council in which Sipes said he preferred to live outside the town limits.
Muskogee Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said one provisional ballot was cast and counted in the Oktaha election.
Reheard asked if the provisional ballot was due to recent redistricting in Oktaha.
"I would say it was not as a result of redistricting, as we thought it was at first," Beach said. "However, it was because of the street boundaries that was in place since 2005."
King asked if when in this particular case on April 4, the election supervisors have a voter registry.
Beach said Oktaha town boundaries were redistricted as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census, but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Redistricting was in a rush and we had to rely on a state legislature to determine our precinct," Beach said. "However, based on wrong information, I was assuming that the address seen in our street guide was post-redistricting, and it was not."
Beach said the ballot cast by Sipes was not the provisional ballot. Stout said she was the one who cast the provisional ballot.
King asked Beech if he would have decided "had everything been accurate, that they would not have been permitted to vote in this election."
Beach said yes.
Reheard also alleged that Sipes lingered in the polling place on election day. Reheard presented three witnesses who said they saw Sipes at the polling place when they voted on April 4. One witness recalled seeing him while voting at 8:30 a.m., another said she voted around 3:30 p.m. and the third said she voted after 5:30 p.m.
In the Porum case, Cristy Catron alleged that one of her opponents, Lloyd Paul Hays, lingered at the polling place twice. She also alleged that three absentee ballot votes cast for Hays may have been cast by people who did not live in Porum or Muskogee County.
Catron and Hays each received 16 votes, or 39.02 percent, in a four person race for Porum Trustee. Martha Long received six votes and Gayla Barnes received three votes. Election board results showed three absentee votes, which favored Hayes.
On Thursday, Catron said she looked at voter registration applications that required people to put their home address, not mailing address or rural routes.
"With the votes in question, the three individuals who cast the absentee ballots do not live within the municipality, in the town, in the county," Catron said. "They do have property inside another county."
Witness Bill Maxey, who worked the Porum polling place, said he saw Hays linger at the polling place for at least 10 minutes after voting. Maxey said Hayes and another person "started talking about automobiles."
He said the Porum chief of police took Hays aside and told him to leave.
Maxey said Hays came back about 45 minutes to an hour later to give a clerk a telephone number of someone who had cars.
"He was a good old boy who likes to talk and he didn't realize he was in there illegally," Maxey said, adding that police escorted Hays out after five minutes.
