July sales tax shows sustained growth, 'opportunities'

Muskogee kicked off a new fiscal year with what officials believe to be a sustained period of growth for municipal sales tax revenue.
Data compiled by the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the city’s share of sales tax revenue disbursed this month totaled $2.39 million. That represents a 3.3% increase, up $81,268, from the $2.31 million disbursed to the city in July 2020.
July disbursements primarily represent local sales tax collected from May business activity. Totals include taxes collected on actual sales reported by businesses required to file electronically from May 16 to May 31 and estimated sales from June 1 through June 15.
The state agency disbursed more than $180.27 million in sales tax revenue this month to municipalities across the state. That represents a 9.96% increase — up $17.95 million — from the $162.32 million disbursed in July 2020.
Counties that assess a sales tax shared disbursements totaling more than $29.2 million. Use tax revenue totaling nearly $5.02 million was disbursed to counties.
Muskogee County's share of the sales tax revenue totaled $511,943, up 7.75% from the $472,284 it received in July 2020. The July disbursement of use tax to Muskogee County coffers totaled $68,201, up 3.3% from the $65,947 deposited a year ago.
City Manager Mike Miller said the sales tax report is a sign of sustained "economic growth" and "good opportunities" for Muskogee businesses. While revenue from the retail sector appears to be settling out after getting a boost from federal pandemic assistance for individuals, Miller said revenue growth of 3.3% heading into a new budget year is "good news."
"We are still seeing a lot of job openings," Miller said. "We're hoping that means we have a lot of room to grow as well."
The Oklahoma Tax Commission’s most recent report shows use tax revenue disbursed this month to the city of Muskogee totaled $264,678. That represents a 1.79% increase, up $4,730 from the $259,948 deposited in July 2020.
Use tax revenue, which can swing wildly from month to month, is generated primarily by purchases of out-of-state goods for in-state use or consumption. City councilors direct up to $1.2 million of the city’s 4% use tax annually toward the city's economic development efforts.
Revenue from the 4% municipal sales tax — along with tobacco and franchise taxes — make up just more than half of the city’s general fund.
