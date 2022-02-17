Junior Achievement is registering teams for the 12th annual JA Muskogee Bowl-A-Thon.
Brian Jackson, JA of Oklahoma development manager, said as of Tuesday, half the slots have already been filled.
"We are limited to 16 teams, five bowlers on a team," Jackson said.
The event takes place April 27 at Green Country Lanes, 811 S. York St. He also said that "Decorate a Pin" contest is returning and pins will be available for pickup at the Northeastern State University-Muskogee Dean's Office on Feb. 24.
"Every year we have a different theme, and this year it's 'The Circus — Under the Big Top,'" Jackson said. "Anywhere from decorating their pin — they're invited to dress up. So we might even have a team of clowns, whatever you find at a circus.
"That theme is spread out throughout the event. The pins will be decorated in a circus theme."
Jackson said Advantage Controls is notorious for showing up in costume…"they're just happy, good guys…they were the last team to register (Monday)."
Georgia-Pacific will again be the presenter of this year's event, marking the third straight year.
Team registration closes April 15. With teams slots filling up quickly, Jackson also said there could be a second shift added, as there was in 2020.
"Next Thursday I will present that idea to our local JA advisory committee," he said.
Jackson said this is the 15th year for Junior Achievement to assist schools in the Muskogee area. He also pointed out that JA community volunteers have served "over 23,000 students the past 14 years and are on track to serve an additional 1,000 students this school year."
"We are all about kindergarten through high school teaching life skills," he said. "Financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness. We are very thankful to have the community support and most importantly…the volunteers."
Two events that proceeds from the event benefit are Junior Achievement's Biz Town for sixth-graders and Finance Park for high school students.
"Sixth graders learn about going through a job interview, working as a team at a grocery story, a local bank," Jackson said. "They're with us four hours at the event but it takes a good three weeks of preparatory work to get them ready. For the high school students, they'll learn how to craft a monthly budget, and that's so important to understand how to properly budget your money."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.