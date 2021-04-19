Junior Achievement helps out with gardens

Muskogee Lowe’s team, led by store manager Kyle Sien, met with Junior Achievement for the delivery of 60 bags of potting soil to install in the two donated raised flower beds at Country Gardens Assisted Living Community in Muskogee.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller, who also serves on the local Junior Achievement Muskogee Advisory Committee, assisted with the donation and installation of the soil, along with Jordyn Jorgenson, executive director of Tourism, Muskogee Tourism Authority.
Thelma Whittinghill, resident of Country Gardens Assisted Living Community, called Brian Jackson, development manager, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, last week to inquire about soil needed for two donated raised flower beds at Country Gardens. Whittinghill and other residents look forward to the two raised gardens once the top soil has been installed. Tom and Sarah Harkins, along with Whittinghill, have worked with local craftsman Steve Burns who furnished two cedar raised garden frames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.