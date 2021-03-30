Junior Achievement of Oklahoma receives $10,000 from State Farm

Erica Irvine, vice president of Operations, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, said that since 1999, State Farm has been a partner with Junior Achievement in Oklahoma and throughout the United States, providing both financial resources as well as agents and employees to teach our programs.
"In fact, here in Tulsa we have had 442 classes taught by 210 State Farm employees reaching 9,819 students," Irvine said. "We consistently have a need for additional classroom volunteers and appreciate the volunteerism from State Farm.”
In addition, State Farm is the insurance provider in the popular mock city, known as JA BizTown. This gives students a real look at the insurance industry with a tie to a real-world company. Through the redesign of programs for distance learning, Junior Achievement continues this impact with students through JA BizTown Adventures Virtual. Their goal is to positively influence their further education, increase their self-confidence and belief that they can succeed professionally while providing strong work-readiness and financial literacy skills.
“The work of Junior Achievement and State Farm are well aligned,” said Jeff Davis, State Farm corporate responsibility analyst. “Helping people achieve their dreams through financial responsibility is vital for success, and a skill that all children can realize through Junior Achievement programs.”
State Farm also participates in JA Inspire Virtual – A Career Exploration Fair for Oklahoma eighth graders and throughout high school. This Junior Achievement program is the capstone of their middle school curriculum and will aid students in making career based academic decisions as they prepare to enter into high school. State Farm customized their virtual booth and has prepared videos and information that a student can download into their virtual backpack. The virtual event access is available statewide and will be available through April 27.
