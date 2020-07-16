Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said the number of people mounting challenges based on jurisdiction more than doubled from the 20 that were pending just a week ago.
The increase came after the U.S. Supreme Court found land granted by treaties to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation "remains an Indian reservation for purposes of federal criminal law." The Major Crimes Act grants exclusive jurisdiction to the federal government for certain crimes committed by "any Indian" in "the Indian country," and tribes have jurisdiction over the other crimes.
Loge said motions for dismissal had been filed in about 20 cases before the Supreme Court published its decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which overturned Jimcy McGirt's conviction in Wagoner County and Patrick Murphy's conviction in McIntosh County for crimes committed within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Motions were filed seeking to dismiss another 20 to 30 Muskogee County District Court cases since that decision was announced on July 9, and Loge said he expects "a lot more."
"The defense attorneys are filing motions and setting those for hearings," Loge said. "We are expecting the mandate to come out August 3, when McGirt becomes effective, so if there is a ruling before then we will ask that the ruling be stayed until the mandate is released."
Loge said he has been coordinating his efforts with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Those offices will have jurisdiction of any cases that might be dismissed as a result of jurisdictional challenges filed after the court's ruling in McGirt and prosecute future crimes committed by "any Indian" in "Indian country."
Of those cases for which motions to dismiss remain pending, some involve defendants who have yet to be tried for the crimes alleged. Some have entered pleas and are now asking to withdraw those pleas based upon the McGirt decision.
Loge said efforts to coordinate with MCN are underway, he has yet to take similar steps with the Cherokee Nation even though that tribe's treaty boundaries extend into Muskogee County. The prosecutor said the Supreme Court decision addressed only the reservation boundaries granted by treaties to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
"I don't think the decision in McGirt applies to the Cherokee Nation," Loge said. "Until there is a court that says McGirt applies, I don't think those cases apply to any of the other Five Tribes."
District Attorney Jack Thorp, whose district includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties, took a different approach. He coordinated a meeting with leaders of both tribes along with law enforcers from a number of jurisdictions. While he agreed the McGirt decision was specific to Creek Nation's position, Thorp said there are practical implications for the remaining Five Tribes that have treaty land in eastern Oklahoma.
"Based upon the court's ruling in McGirt, the entirety of District 27 is Cherokee or Creek Reservation," Thorp said, acknowledging a need for a partnership in what he described as the criminal justice realm. "We have always worked with and respected the Cherokee Nation, and we look forward to building a similar relationship with the Creek Nation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.