Jurors delivered a unanimous verdict in favor of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners in a civil rights lawsuit brought by the estate of a teenager who committed suicide while being held at the county-owned detention facility.
The eight-member panel began deliberating mid-morning Friday after nearly eight days of testimony in a trial to determine whether the board was deliberately indifferent to Billy Woods' constitutional rights. Woods was 16 years old when he committed suicide while in custody at Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
The county-owned facility was operated at the time by Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, a nonprofit corporation that had managed the facility 19 years as a subcontractor for the county. MCCOYS and four employees who were on duty the night Woods died settled similar claims with his estate nearly a year ago for an undisclosed amount of money.
The estate, which was seeking a $20 million judgment, alleged the board was liable for the deprivation of Woods' constitutional rights under a legal theory of municipal liability. The theory required jurors, in this instance, to accept the argument that the county had a "policy, practice or custom" that contributed to — or facilitated — the failure to train or supervise employees who violated Woods' constitutional right to medical care and safekeeping.
Jurors, apparently unconvinced, ruled in favor of the board. Commissioners expressed a sense of relief following the verdict.
District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright, said he was relieved by the outcome of the trial. Wright said he appreciated "the jury for the time they spent," but acknowledged the tragedy that remains.
"The real tragedy is we lost a 16-year-old kid," Wright said. "That's the real tragedy of all this."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke expressed similar sentiments.
"The county appreciates the jury's time and verdict, especially during this pandemic," Doke said. "However, a young man lost his life, and we can never forget that."
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne was unavailable for comment Friday.
Daniel Smolen, a Tulsa lawyer who represents Woods' estate, presented witnesses who testified about what was "woeful failure to train and supervise detention center staff" who were unprepared to assess or mitigate suicidal risks of those who were in their care. Smolen presented documents that, he argued, imposed upon the board a contractual, statutory and constitutional duty to protect Woods and others held in custody at the county-owned facility.
Payne, who testified Thursday, acknowledged his dismay at some of the evidence, which conflicted with the "perfect picture" depicted by Office of Juvenile Affairs reports commissioners said they had relied on when allowing MCCOYS to continue operations. Despite a provision in the county's contract with OJA that requires the board's compliance with all regulations and law without relying on OJA, Payne said he "did put some stock in these reports" and "in what they said."
Defense lawyer Andy Artus also acknowledged the board's reliance on OJA's reports in his closing arguments but emphasized the burden of proving the board's "deliberate indifference" to Woods' constitutional rights. Artus said when "something was wrong" at the facility, commissioners "fixed it, and he pointed to their demeanor as witnesses, saying "they could never be deliberately indifferent to the needs of those children."
Smolen ended his presentation much like he began, drawing jurors' attention to images of Woods — his limp body suspended face down by bed linens wrapped around his neck and anchored to a handicap rail in his cell. As jurors watched images of juvenile detention center ignore Woods' medical needs, Smolen told jurors "there's a reason" the Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center "remains closed to this day."
