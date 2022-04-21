Jerry Dewayne Rogers, 59, of Sallisaw, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country, three counts of abusive sexual contact in Indian County, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.
The jury trial began with testimony on Monday and concluded Wednesday with the guilty verdicts, which were released Thursday. Based on the verdicts, Rogers is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 30 years imprisonment.
During the trial, evidence was presented to show that the defendant sexually abused his granddaughter. The sexual abuse began when the victim was 8 years old and continued until she was 13 years old. Rogers' crimes came to light when the girl disclosed at 16 years of age how Rogers had abused her.
The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the victim is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Rogers was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
