An Oktaha man was found guilty by a jury of abusive sexual contact with a child age 12 to 16 years old, states a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Robert Dale Ogden, 45, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count and not jury on another count. The jury trial began with testimony March 2, and concluded on March 4.
Evidence presented at trial proved that on or about June 26, 2019, Ogden, an Indian, did knowingly engage in and cause sexual contact with A.P., a person who had attained the age of 12 years but had not attained the age of 16 years and is at least four years younger than the person so engaging, "to wit: intentionally touching, directly and not through the clothing, of the inner thigh, with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, arouse, and gratify the sexual desire of any person."
The verdict was the result of an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. District judge, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following its completion. Ogden was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.