Taped spots on the floor keep youngsters safely apart at Kamp Kidville.
"Children love each other, and they just want to hang out very close," camp director Katie Harlin said. "We try to set things up where we have some personal space for them."
Kamp Kidville, First Baptist Church's eight-week day camp, seeks to keep "kampers" safe while concern for COVID-19 lingers.
The camp offers a Bible-based curriculum including games, crafts, cooking, videos, skating and worship opportunities.
This year, campers are learning about eight Christian leaders or missionaries from throughout history.
"We want to teach the kids to think outside themselves," Harlin said.
First Baptist Christian Life Center Director Karen Smith said Kamp Kidville seeks to teach children about the love of Jesus.
"We talk about how that applies to every aspect of their life, how the love of Christ can affect them," she said.
About 50-55 children from first through fifth grade come to Kamp Kidville.
Harlin said there's room for a few more.
"They can go to our Kamp Kidville First Baptist Muskogee Facebook Page and go to the About Us page to find the registration," she said.
Kidville officials are taking extra measures to ensure safety this year, Harlin said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website suggests campers remain at least six feet apart and not share objects. Outdoor activities are encouraged. The website says small groups of campers that stay together all day are at the lowest risk of COVID-19.
Kamp Kidville youngsters divide into groups and rotate to crafts, games, video and cooking.
Tape on the floor keeps families six feet apart while registering their children each morning.
"There are markers on the carpet for the kids to sit on the spots, so they're not crowding together," Harlin said.
Executive Pastor Tommy Foster said "we want to avoid congregating."
"We don't want them congregating all on the chairs," he said. "We want to space them out."
Campers get their temperature taken and their hands sanitized at the start of each day, Harlin said.
"And we clean the equipment at the end of each rotation as the kids cycle through," she said.
Foster said the church has three full-time custodians and two full-time maintenance.
Camp officials watch out for the children's health, he said.
"If a child comes in showing any type of symptoms, we would ask the questions, recommended by the CDC," he said. "We also are talking to parents, asking not to bring them if they had a temperature in the past few hours or were coughing, sneezing or had runny nose."
Similar precautions will be taken for the church's vacation Bible school, which runs June 22 through 26, Foster said.
"Our children's pastor is sending information out to parents who have registered, letting them know we'll be looking for prior to arriving," he said. "We're going to make sure our VBS teachers are also looking for those types of symptoms. We have to have some level of protocol."
The church put together a COVID-19 re-opening committee made up of doctors, nurses, business owners and security personnel. Foster said the committee's threefold responsibility is to research, organize and present guidelines to the church.
"They're out there every day getting this information," Foster said. "And that reopening team has been very much involved in allowing us to know how to reopen, so we're taking our lead from them."
If you go
WHAT: Kamp Kidville.
WHO: Children from first through fifth grade.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through July 31. Closed July 3.
WHERE: First Baptist Church, Muskogee, 111 S. Seventh St.
REGISTRATION FEE: $130.
WEEKLY TUITION: $100 per camper.
