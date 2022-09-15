Keefeton residents are in jeopardy of losing their 911 emergency dispatch services.
Following a board meeting Wednesday, Muskogee County 911 officials announced that effective Oct. 14, 911 emergency dispatch services would be suspended because of the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department’s refusal to pay its bills.
Muskogee City-County Enhanced 911 Trust Authority Chairman Laurel Havens said in a press release that this has been an ongoing issue with the Keefeton Volunteer Fire Department.
"The Muskogee County 911 Center has tried for almost three years to get the Keefeton Fire Department to pay its fair share to keep all Muskogee County residents safe,” Havens said. “Every other agency in this county does this every year without incident. Unfortunately, the Keefeton Fire Department refuses to do the right thing.”
The Muskogee 911 Center, which is operated by the Trust Authority, provides emergency dispatching services to all fire departments, law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services in Muskogee County. The Center answers approximately 100,000 calls for service every year.
Half of the Center’s budget is paid for by 911 taxes collected on landlines and cell phones through monthly phone bills. The other half comes from contributions from the various agencies the Center serves.
In the case of Keefeton, the annual contribution is $1,000.
Longtime Keefeton resident Phyllis Flinn said it worries her a little.
"I mean they are good neighbors," she said. "We haven't had a fire out here in God knows how long, but it does bother me to hear that. I don't know who's responsible."
“The Muskogee County 911 Center provides life-saving services to Keefeton residents for only $2.74 per day,” Havens said. “The worst part about this situation is that Keefeton residents are still paying for these services through their monthly phone bills. It’s not their fault this is happening, but they will be the ones who suffer.
“If the Keefeton Fire Department would just comply, there would be no interruption of service for Keefeton residents.”
Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore, a Trust Authority board member, said in the release officials are developing contingency plans should the balance not be paid in full by the October deadline.
While dispatch services for law enforcement and emergency medical services will still be accepted, calls needing a fire response will have to be handled in a different manner.
The release also said that although invited, no representative of the Keefeton Fire Department attended the board meeting.
Attempts to reach Keefeton Volunteer Fire Chief Speck Plunkett for comment were unsuccessful.
